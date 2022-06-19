Atlantis Aquatic Gardens' main storage building up in flames on Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the main storage buildings for Atlantis Aquatic Gardens in Terre Haute went up in flames on Sunday.
This happened around 6:00 p.m. on 13th Street and 7th Avenue in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Fire Department says crews were on scene for 2.5 hours, but had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
The cause of the fire was ruled to be electrical in nature.
They say about 25% of the structure is completely burned.
Nobody is hurt and none of the animals are injured.
The owner says the store will be open for normal hours this week.