Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 19.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games

  • Updated
  • 0
Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games

Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely, according to the NFL.

 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games during the 2021 season, the league announced Monday.

The suspension will last at least through the conclusion of the 2022 season, the NFL said. Ridley, 27, may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023.

The league says the gambling allegedly took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club's facility on the non-football illness list. A few weeks prior, on October 31, Ridley announced he was stepping away from the Falcons for personal reasons.

In a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, "Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

The NFL's investigation found no evidence that any game was compromised in any way by Ridley's actions. Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates, or other players of his betting activity, an NFL statement said. The league did not specify which games Ridley gambled on.

His last game for the Falcons last season was on October 24.

CNN has reached out to the NFL Players Association and Ridley's agents for comment.

Ridley: 'I don't have a gambling problem'

After the NFL announced Ridley's suspension, the former Alabama standout tweeted, "I bet 1500 total I don't have a gambling problem."

Subsequent tweets included "I know I was wrong But I'm getting 1 year lol" and "If you know me you know my character."

On October 31, Ridley wrote, "These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time."

In a statement following news of Ridley's suspension Monday, the Atlanta Falcons said, "We were first made aware of the league's investigation on (February) 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

Ridley won two national championships during his time at the University of Alabama and was a first-round draft pick for the Falcons in 2018.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

