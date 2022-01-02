AT&T and Verizon won't further delay 5G rollout amid a looming aviation impasse

You have permission to edit this article.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet
Tuesday, January 11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
19.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AT&T and Verizon won't further delay 5G rollout amid a looming aviation impasse

  • Updated
  • 0
5G

The nation's biggest cellular carriers say they won't further delay the rollout of 5G wireless service near airports — ratcheting up tensions between transportation officials and the telecom industry ahead of a critical deadline this week that could trigger widespread US flight delays and diversions.

In a letter Sunday reviewed by CNN, the CEOs of Verizon and AT&T (which owns WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company) offered to implement similar restrictions on their 5G antennas as those used near French airports, for six months. But they rebuffed calls by the Transportation Department and the Federal Aviation Administration to push back the Jan. 5 start date for 5G service on an important set of radio frequencies known as the C-Band.

"At its core, your proposed framework asks that we agree to transfer oversight of our companies' multi-billion dollar investment in 50 unnamed metropolitan areas representing the lion's share of the U.S. population to the FAA for an undetermined number of months or years," the companies wrote. "Agreeing to your proposal would not only be an unprecedented and unwarranted circumvention of the due process and checks and balances carefully crafted in the structure of our democracy, but an irresponsible abdication of the operating control required to deploy world-class and globally competitive communications networks."

The carriers had previously pushed back the start date from Dec. 5, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.

Transportation officials and the aviation industry have expressed concerns about the possible impact that 5G transmissions may have on radar altimeters, aircraft equipment that relies on radio signals to tell pilots how far they are from the ground.

In December, the FAA issued an urgent warning saying it planned to ban the use of radar altimeters in low-visibility conditions around airports where 5G antennas were installed, saying the potential for interference could disrupt landings in some circumstances. The agency did not specify at the time which airports would be affected by the rule, but estimated that the restrictions could lead to thousands of aircraft being affected and warned of mass disruptions to air travelers. Aviation industry groups echoed those warnings of an impending crisis, saying hundreds of thousands of flights and tens of millions of passengers could be diverted or delayed.

But the Federal Communications Commission, which oversees the use of radio airwaves in the US, has concluded after several years of study that there is little risk of interference, as the frequencies used by radar altimeters are separated from the frequencies used for 5G by more than 200 megahertz of blank "guard band" spectrum. The aviation industry and the FAA also participated in the FCC's review process that ultimately led to the approval of 5G in the C-Band in 2020.

Telecom industry groups have said 5G in the C-Band frequencies has already been deployed worldwide, and that there have been no reported incidents anywhere involving 5G and aircraft.

"The laws of physics are the same in the United States and France," AT&T and Verizon wrote on Sunday. "If U.S. airlines are permitted to operate flights every day in France, then the same operating conditions should allow them to do so in the United States."

The FAA and DOT didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

