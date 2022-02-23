At least one person has died following northwestern Vigo County crash

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe
River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River.


.Elevated river  and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch
and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed
precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep
or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways.
Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower
Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next
system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM EST /1130 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.4 feet Thursday,
March 3.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet
Saturday, March 05.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 04.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

At least one person has died following northwestern Vigo County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Libertyville crash
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a Vigo County crash.

It happened around noon near Libertyville in the northwestern part of the county.

Our reporter on the crash scene said it appeared to be a single-vehicle crash. Our crew also reported seeing what appeared to be one person deceased in the vehicle.

This story is developing. We will bring you more details as they become available.

