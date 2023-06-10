 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

At least 9 are shot in a ‘targeted and isolated incident’ in San Francisco’s Mission District, police say

The shooting scene at Mission District in San Francisco on June 9 is seen here.

 KPIX

(CNN) — At least nine people were shot Friday in what police believe was a “targeted and isolated incident” in San Francisco’s Mission District neighborhood.

All victims are expected to survive the shooting, which happened while “some sort of block party” was ongoing, San Francisco police Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said during a news conference.

At least five of the victims were hospitalized, according to Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to a San Francisco Board of Supervisors member. One of the five was undergoing surgery as of Friday night while four people were treated for minor injuries, Lerma told CNN affiliate KPIX at the scene.

Police officers were called to the Mission District around 9 p.m. local time.

“When officers arrived on scene they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospitals.”

No arrests were immediately reported by authorities.

The Mission District, better known as The Mission, is a large and diverse neighborhood often known for its historic architecture in the east-central portion of San Francisco.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

