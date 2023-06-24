 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

At least 8 people are injured after tornado strikes Wyoming coal mine

A tornado touched down in northeast Wyoming on June 23 and tore through the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County, officials said.

 Courtesy Ashley Bonine

(CNN) — A tornado struck the largest coal mine in the US while workers were in the midst of a shift change Friday in northeast Wyoming, injuring at least 8 people, officials said.

The tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County at around 6:20 p.m. MT Friday, according to county government spokesperson Leslie Perkins.

“It has been confirmed that the event happened during shift change,” Perkins said.

Six people remain hospitalized at Campbell County Health and all are in stable condition, according to a hospital statement Friday night, and “anticipates treating and releasing all six patients.”

One individual was transported for further care to the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas and another refused medical treatment, according to a Campbell County statement Friday night.

Mine operator Peabody Energy Corporation confirmed the facility sustained damage and its employees have been accounted for, their statement said.

“Operations have been suspended until we can fully assess facility damages and begin the process of restarting safe operations,” the statement said. Power and gas has been shut off to the mine, county emergency officials said.

The North Antelope Rochelle Mine is the largest coal mine in the US by production, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

