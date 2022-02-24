At least 5.2 million children have lost a parent or caretaker to Covid-19, study estimates

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along
with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, where rain of up to an
inch fell during the daytime hours Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 1115 AM
EST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening and continue falling to 15.9 feet Saturday,
March 05.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along
with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, where rain of up to an
inch fell during the daytime hours Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 1115 AM
EST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Thursday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.0 feet Sunday,
March 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along
with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, where rain of up to an
inch fell during the daytime hours Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 1115 AM
EST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday /8:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
22.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday /8:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to an inch and ice accumulations around or just
above one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM This Afternoon to 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence in the precipitation type
remains low along the I-70 corridor. Higher amounts of sleet could
lead to lower ice totals.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

At least 5.2 million children have lost a parent or caretaker to Covid-19, study estimates

  • 0
Child hospitalization rates hit record highs as Omicron variant becomes prevalent

With Covid-19 tests hard to find in many parts of the country, health experts are advising those with symptoms to isolate themselves if they even only suspect they have the virus, and pictured, a healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 test in Miami, on January 6.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

CNN) -- At least 5.2 million children globally have lost a parent, grandparent or family member who helped care for them to Covid-19, a new study says.

The study, published Thursday in the medical journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, looked at Covid-19 mortality data from 21 countries from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 through October 2021 and estimated the number of children who lost a parent or caregiver. The number of children affected rose by 90% from the end of April 2020 to the end of October 2021.

While beyond the scope of the study, real-time data using the same model suggest that the number of kids who lost a parent or caregiver is around 6.7 million as of January. This "heart-breaking hidden pandemic," as the authors call it, has outpaced the total number of Covid-19 deaths, according to World Health Organization totals.

The study follows an earlier analysis published in July. The authors said they felt they needed to update it because of "the proliferation of new coronavirus variants, updated mortality data, and disparities in vaccine access increased the amount of children experiencing Covid-19-associated orphanhood."

The authors -- including researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USAID, the World Bank, University College London and elsewhere -- believe their estimate is conservative. Many countries lack a robust reporting system for deaths. Covid-19 death in Africa, for example, are believed to be 10 times higher than what is known.

Of the children that lost parents, three out of four lost their fathers. Preteens and teens were the most likely to be orphaned with two out of three children that lost a parent being an adolescent. Earlier studies showed in the US, racial and ethnic minority communities were disproportionately impacted by this loss.

The authors say that public health leaders have to keep these children in mind in their future planning. Generally, when children lose a caregiver, their risk of poverty and mental health problems increases, as well as their vulnerability to exploitation and sexual violence. In some cases, losing a parent can also increase a child's chance of becoming involved with gangs or violent extremists.

"We estimate that for every person reported to have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one child is left orphaned or loses a caregiver. That is the equivalent of one child every six seconds facing a heightened risk of lifelong adversity unless given appropriate support in time," lead author Dr. Susan Hillis, who worked on this study while at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement. "Support for orphaned children must be immediately integrated into every national COVID-19 response plan."

Plans should include making sure everyone has equitable access to vaccines so no other child needs to lose a parent, the study said.

Societies also need to make sure that these children have the support they need to address the risks of poverty and violence they may experience, as well as provide mental health support for their recovery.

Recommended for you