At least 26 dead after tornado-spawning storms roll through Mississippi. One town is 'gone,' resident says

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River from Lafayette down to Mount Carmel. .Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas, particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Saturday was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 20.1 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning to 10.2 feet Monday, April 3. It will rise to 10.8 feet Tuesday, April 4. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&