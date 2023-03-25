At least 23 dead after tornado-spawning storms roll through Mississippi. One town is 'gone,' resident says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 939 AM EDT, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain of 2 to 4
inches had fallen over the past 72 hours. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bloomington, Terre Haute, Vincennes, Bedford, Washington,
Brazil, Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals,
Ellettsville, Mitchell, Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre
Haute, Jasonville, Worthington, Odon and Shelburn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the
Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70.
South Lake becomes part of the wetland project.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 15.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 21.5 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
1.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.1 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Friday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
With the wet ground, a few trees could be blown down.

At least 23 dead after tornado-spawning storms roll through Mississippi. One town is 'gone,' resident says

  • 0

At least 23 people were killed, dozens injured and four missing after powerful storms and at least one tornado pummeled Mississippi on Friday night, ripping roofs off homes, nearly leveling some neighborhoods and knocking out power for thousands, officials said.

The greater storm system is pushing east Saturday morning.

"We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted," the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.

"The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God's hand to be over all who lost family and friends," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted.

Search-and-rescue efforts for storm victims began after a confirmed tornado struck the towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork, the latter of which was described by one resident as obliterated.

Rolling Fork, Mississippi, a town of fewer than 2,000 residents who live under the constant threat of flooding, was claimed by the Blues singer Muddy Waters as his hometown.

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker says his "city is gone."

"Rescue efforts are happening as we speak," the mayor told CNN on Saturday morning.

The tornado was moving at 50 mph when it was located over the town just after 8 p.m. CT, the National Weather Service said.

Many buildings and houses in the city were leveled by the storm, according to Walker. "There are some structures that have been left -- some are not as damaged as others," he said.

"We're going to come back strong. Houses that are torn up can be replaced," said Walker, who urged residents to stay in place as rescue teams continue to canvas the area.

"I've never seen anything like this," Brandy Showah told CNN. "This was a very great small town, and now it's gone."

At least 13 deaths were recorded roughly 60 miles northwest of Jackson in hard-hit Sharkey County, home to Rolling Fork, according to county coroner Angelia Easton.

Three others were killed and at least two people are in critical condition in Humphreys County, emergency management director Royce Steed told CNN early Saturday morning.

In Carroll County, three people died in one home, coroner Mark Stiles told CNN, adding that it appears they were killed in a tornado. Additionally, two people were killed in Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi, coroner Alan Gurley said.

The tornado damaged homes and buildings, gutted trees and tore down power lines in the area, Showah told CNN.

Showah's grandmother's home suffered roof damage and its air conditioners were ripped out, Showah said, but her grandmother is safe. Most of the trees in her grandmother's yard have been downed, including one that her grandfather planted 50 years ago.

"My friend was trapped in her home a few houses down, but we got her out," Showah said, adding that there are still people who live next to her grandmother trapped in their homes. She said all the power in her grandmother's area has been knocked out.

The severe storms cut a ruinous path across the region, trapping people in their homes and knocking out power in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Downed trees and storm debris litter and blocked roads. Homes and buildings were nearly leveled, with household appliances, furniture and clothes lying where the walls or roofs of homes once stood, videos from the scene show.

The same "large and destructive" tornado was also confirmed near the community of Coila, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a tornado emergency -- the most dangerous type of tornado warning -- in Rolling Fork, Silver City and nearby Anguilla.

There have been at least 11 tornado reports across Mississippi and Alabama over the last 24 hours, according to the Storm Prediction Center. These reports include the storm that impacted Rolling Fork, Silver City and Winona in Mississippi.

It's still unclear whether the destruction is the result of one long-tracked tornado or multiple tornadoes.

Power knocked out across parts of 3 states

In response to the desolation in Mississippi, the state has activated its medical support efforts, including additional ambulances and other emergency resources for those affected by the onslaught of deadly storms, Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted late Friday.

"Search and rescue is active," Reeves wrote. "Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God's protection tonight."

Tornadoes or severe storms that occur at night have the greatest potential to be dangerous because people are less likely to be notified in time if they're asleep.

The threat of storms persisted overnight for certain areas across northern Alabama and middle Tennessee, which faced tornado watches and warnings early Saturday.

The storms knocked out power for more than 83,000 homes and businesses across Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee as of 8:50 a.m. ET, with more than 47,000 outages reported in Tennessee alone, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us.

In Morgan County, Alabama, storm debris stretched for about a mile, according to a tweet from the county's sheriff's office.

First responders rescued seven people who were trapped at a group home as trees and power lines collapsed on homes, the sheriff's office said. The agency also responded to an overturned trailer and an overturned camper with persons trapped inside.

South braces for weekend of storms

The main threats Saturday will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as the storm pushes off the East Coast by the evening.

On Sunday, a Level 2 out of 5 risk is in place across portions of the South for another round of severe storms that will bring damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and severe hail to the area.

The areas impacted will include Montgomery in Alabama, Jackson in Mississippi, and Columbus and Macon in Georgia.

Flooding could also pose a threat across portions of the South as an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible through Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN 's Melissa Alonso, Keith Allen, Taylor Ward and Haley Brink contributed to this report.

