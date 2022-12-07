AskRose hotline extends free tutoring hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ins. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is expanding a program that helps Wabash Valley students with homework.
The "AskRose" homework hotline program will now be open longer during the evenings.
The hotline used to operate from 7 P.M. to 10 P.M. Now, students can call starting at 5 o'clock each night.
Rose-Hulman says about 50 students have already called during the new extended hours.
Tutors at Rose say being able to help more students makes them feel accomplished.
If your student needs help with their homework this school year, they can call the hotline for free. It's 1-877-ASK-ROSE.
You can also chat online here. The hotline is open Sundays through Thursdays.