AskRose homework help to expand afternoon hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are having trouble with those tricky math problems or science projects, Rose Hulman may have the answer for you.
The AskRose homework help hotline is expanding its afternoon hours for students.
AskRose supervisors tell us those extended hours are 3:00-5:00 pm Monday through Thursday.
This is in addition to their normal 7:00-10:00 pm hours Sunday through Thursday.
Staff tell us this expansion comes as more students are utilizing the tool.
You can call their number (1-877-ASK ROSE) and get help with any math or science problem.
They say normally, no questions are too difficult for them, and they can help get students the help they need.
Tutors at AskRose say for them, math is not difficult, it is a form of entertainment.
"I really like doing math just for fun. I think that goes for a lot of the students here. So, it's definitely really awesome to be able to do something that we enjoy and also help people in the area that need help with that," said Ask Rose tutor and supervisor Janine Diaz.
