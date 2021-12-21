As the Indiana Gaming Commission reaches a settlement with Lucy Luck - a new roadblock in the Vigo Co. casino process emerges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As one roadblock to the Terre Haute casino clears up, another has appeared.

The Indiana Gaming Commission addressed issues with the process on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what we've learned.

The commission reached a settlement with Lucy Luck Gaming. The Indiana Gaming Commission approved it in Tuesday's meeting.

This allowed the commission to officially award Vigo County's license to Churchill Downs.

But now, there's a new roadblock.

Full House Resorts has filed a lawsuit against the commission. The company was one of the license finalists.

The executive director briefly addressed the lawsuit, saying the commission would not comment on pending litigation. He did add the lawsuit is without merit.

We are still working on learning details of the settlement agreement.