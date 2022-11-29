 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a
line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph
this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY...

Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight,
bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind
gusts at 30 to as much as 45 MPH can be expected across central
Indiana today into tonight, particularly across the northwestern
half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower,
topping out around 35 MPH.

Use caution if traveling today into Wednesday...especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as
holiday decorations.

As the holiday season kicks in, consumers still don't feel great about their finances

Consumers still don't feel great about their finances. A shopper is pictured at a Target store on Black Friday in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday, November 25.

 Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US consumer confidence fell in November as inflation and economic uncertainty continued to loom large and potentially dampen holiday shopping plans.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index measured 100.2 for the month, lower than the downwardly revised 102.2 in October. The index is at its lowest level since July, when it fell to 95.7 amid spiking gas prices and worsening inflation. A reading above 100 indicates an optimistic attitude toward the economy and higher propensity to spend.

Economists were expecting a reading of 100, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

