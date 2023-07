TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With temperatures heating up in the Wabash Valley, one local organization has opened a cooling center in Terre Haute.

The Salvation Army will open its doors to allow people to get out of the heat and cool off. You'll find their building at 234 South 8th Street.

You can stop in starting Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials with the Salvation Army said you should use the back door to get in.