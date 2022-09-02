As some celebrate student loan forgiveness - what happens for future borrowers?

The student loan forgiveness plan may come as a relief to borrowers but current and future college students are wondering what help may come their way.

According to the US Department of Education, the Biden administration's plan does include aid to future borrowers.

The administration wants to create a new income-based repayment plan.

It would reduce monthly payments by capping them at no more than five percent of a borrower's income after taxes.

People making roughly $15 an hour would not have to make monthly payments.

Unpaid monthly interest would be covered, so the balance does not grow as long as the borrower makes payments.

Debt would also be forgiven after ten years of payments if the balance is less than $12,000.