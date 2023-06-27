 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

As many of us get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks - here are the laws Indiana State Police says you need to know

  • 0
New poll reveals how parents are doing on fireworks safety

An estimated 11,500 injuries involving fireworks were treated in US emergency rooms in 2021, 8,500 of which occurred between June 18 and July 18, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's 2021 Fireworks Annual Report.

 Adobe Stock

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's almost time to celebrate Independence Day. 

If you plan on picking up some fireworks to celebrate, Indian State Police has some reminders for you to help keep you and your family safe and to ensure everything you do is legal.  

  • Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks.
  • Never aim, point, or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Keep spectators where the wind is blowing smoke and debris away from them.
  • Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.
  • Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.
  • Steer clear of others setting off fireworks. They can backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction.
  • Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks or firework devices.
  • Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water, nearby.
  • Only light one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a "dud" firework.
  • After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire.
  • Be considerate of individuals with PTSD and other types of medical conditions. The noise can cause severe stress and reaction in neighbors.
  • Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by fireworks sounds.
  • Use fireworks outdoors, never indoors. 

Indiana has laws in place regarding fireworks, and when you can set them off. Before you look over this list of rules, Indiana State Police says the laws or ordinances in your town may be different. 

  • On state holidays, it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, but this may be limited further by local ordinances.
  • The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance:
    • June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;
    • July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight;
    • July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and
    • December 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Fireworks can only be purchased by persons 18 years of age or older.
  • Fireworks use is limited to personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks, or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks. 

Recommended for you