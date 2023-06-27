As many of us get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks - here are the laws Indiana State Police says you need to know

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's almost time to celebrate Independence Day.
If you plan on picking up some fireworks to celebrate, Indian State Police has some reminders for you to help keep you and your family safe and to ensure everything you do is legal.
- Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks.
- Never aim, point, or throw fireworks at another person.
- Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Keep spectators where the wind is blowing smoke and debris away from them.
- Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.
- Steer clear of others setting off fireworks. They can backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction.
- Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks or firework devices.
- Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water, nearby.
- Only light one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a "dud" firework.
- After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire.
- Be considerate of individuals with PTSD and other types of medical conditions. The noise can cause severe stress and reaction in neighbors.
- Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by fireworks sounds.
- Use fireworks outdoors, never indoors.
Indiana has laws in place regarding fireworks, and when you can set them off. Before you look over this list of rules, Indiana State Police says the laws or ordinances in your town may be different.
- On state holidays, it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, but this may be limited further by local ordinances.
- The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance:
- June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;
- July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight;
- July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and
- December 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Fireworks can only be purchased by persons 18 years of age or older.
- Fireworks use is limited to personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks, or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.