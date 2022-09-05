As many celebrate Labor Day - here's a look at the history behind the holiday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After the holiday parades, the collecting of candy, and spending time with the family, most people head home to enjoy their day off work on Labor Day. While you might think that is all the day is for, it is rooted in a movement that dates back to the 1800's.
The very first Labor Day holiday was celebrated in 1882 on September 5 in New York City.
Historians say 10,000 workers took unpaid time off in march for better conditions. Two years later, Eugene V. Debs from Terre Haute organized the Pullman strike to fight the poor treatment of rail workers.
During that time, President Grover Cleveland signed a bill recognizing Labor Day as a national holiday.
Today, it honors history and the hard work of men and women across the country.
"Yeah, it's a nice feeling," said local Labors 204 business manager Joe Bolk. "It's a day to spend with family, friends, and members, and a lot of us will reflect on our accomplishments throughout the year."
Laborers like those in Local 204 in Vigo County look forward to the national holiday. One local member says for the celebration of laborers, yes, but more importantly, for all of their hard work.
"It's an awesome feeling, you know, knowing there is a holiday named after the laborers," said Doug Drake. "The men and women work so hard to get where we are today."
Drake also explained that there is a specific type of fulfillment in being a member of the labor union.
"Oh, it's a wonderful feeling to wake up and know that we are providing for people's families and giving them a good living wage."