As gas prices increase so do gas thefts-here are ways to prevent it from happening to you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With how expensive gas prices are it's important to keep your vehicle safe so you don't fall victim to gas theft.
Thieves not only will siphon gas from your tank but are draining your gas by drilling holes into your gas tank. This can cause an upwards of $1,000 in repairs.
Terre Haute State Farm agent, Kendell Woodyard, says to check your insurance policies to make sure you are covered if you become victim to gas theft.
To avoid this from happening to you make sure your car is parked in a well lit area. You should also avoid parking in public areas for extended periods of time. Park in your garage or driveway whenever possible. If you have to park in the street, do so under street lighting near your house.
"Always position your vehicle so your fuel door is seen from a main road. You can also purchase gas caps that you can put on your vehicle you can buy them locally for about $10 to $15," shares Woodyard.
If you notice your gas has been stolen you should immediately contact 9-1-1.