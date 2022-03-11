As COVID-19 cases drop Knox County returns to blue status

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As positive cases began dropping weeks ago, so did the number of people getting the vaccine. Now just a handful of folks come in the doors.
Health officials told News 10 the county looks to have reached herd immunity. Over 50% of folks are vaccinated. Many of the rest have temporary immunity after catching the virus.
For the first time in a long time, health workers at the hospital are getting a chance to catch their breath. On Friday, Good Samaritan Hospital reported that no one was hospitalized due to covid-19.
Health officer Dr. Alan Stewart said they had zero new cases for the last five days. Following the lull in cases in may of last year, Stewart is hesitant to wave the checkered flag. But he is optimistic for the recovering health of Knox county.
"I don't see how anything could be too much more virulent than omicron. So it feels good. It's about the time a severe pandemic would ordinarily wear out," Stewart said.