As COVID-19 cases continue to rise so does the need for tests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Now that at-home tests are scarce, many people are turning to local testing sites. Results may take longer than usual to get back. Vigo county health officials met recently. They discussed that the state says you can expect results in 48 hours at the fairgrounds, but in many cases.. it's now taking three to five days.

The health department says it is getting overwhelmed with calls about results at the state site. They urge people to be patient and that they don't have the result information. Reasons for the delays can include staff and supply shortages. Despite the delay, health officials say you should stay isolated until receiving results.

An infection control nurse at the Sullivan County Community Hospital, Holly Clark, says there has been a major increase in the need for tests.

"We're just seeing numbers that are much higher than we were seeing months ago. We're seeing upwards of about 60 people a day in for testing," says Clark.

"Wait until you get those results back. you don't want to spread this to anyone else and you know you may think it's just a quick trip to Walmart but you may be affecting other folks on that little trip while you're waiting for other test results to come back," says Clark.