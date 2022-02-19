"As black and queer people we navigate many different identities" ISU event focuses on queerness and blackness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University teamed up with the Pride Center of Terre Haute. And it's all for a special Black History Month event!
February is Black History Month, and Indiana State University is hosting events all month long to celebrate. Saturday's event focused on the intersectionality of queerness and blackness.
Nichelle Campbell-Miller the president of the Pride Center of Terre Haute. She says this is an important topic.
"As black and queer people we navigate many different identities and we are a part of several different communities so really putting emphasis on what it means to be a part of both of those communities."
The event had a packed house with several panelists. ISU student John Smith says sometimes it can be challenging being black and queer.
"I'm like 100 percent me I can do whatever I want here but at home, it's like I have a few people that know in my family but then there's some that's not so I'm still trying to find that balance or just being like I'm queer and still trying to find that balance."
Earnestine Thompson is an entrepreneur. She talks about what being black and queer means to her.
"Being black and being queer is like just really believing in yourself about what you stand for what you wake up to every day who you are the people you hang around."
Aleni Brewer wishes she had a bigger community to surround herself with.
"I don't even get to see a lot of the black queer community at ISU so I'm hoping this kind've brings light for them to feel more comfortable to come out."
At the end of the day, Nichelle says just stay true to yourself.
"Just be you we are all our own people we are all created differently for a reason. Walking in your truth is of the utmost importance."
