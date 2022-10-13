 Skip to main content
"As a woman, my opinion matters." Indiana sees a slight increase in women voters

I voted
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard.

According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.

Vigo County League of Women Voters member Marsha Miller believes this surge reflects a bigger idea.

"If they could do this," She said of voters' thought process, "What else could they forbid me or my family from doing? So, what do you do? You go and vote."

Local voters feel voting is even more important this year. Graduate student Quenn Davis said she's seen a trend in recent legislation.

"I think in recent years," she said. "We have seen a lot of laws that are being passed or being promoted that actually impact us directly as women from abortion laws to laws that have to do with hair."

While the increase is small in Indiana, Miller said she is glad to see more people exercise their right to vote.

"The responsibility of voting is personal," she said. "It's not the responsibility of the state to make sure you're voting or want to vote."

Still, Davis said she still feels encouraged that more women are making their voices heard. She hopes it sends a clear message to lawmakers.

"As a woman," she said. "My opinion matters, and all women's opinions matter. I think it just didn't start today. I think we've been having a place in politics and I think it's time for them to open their eyes and see where we sit in politics."

