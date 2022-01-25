 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

As 12 Points continues to improve - leaders want your input on what comes next

  • Updated
  • 0
New 12 Points arch
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute community continues to grow - but now leaders want your input on what comes next.

The 12 Points Neighborhood Revitalization Group will host public community forums.

The goal is to get an understanding of what community members hope to see in the 12 Points area.

Leaders hope the meetings will help provide quality information.

Each of the following in-person meetings is from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

See the full schedule below.

   In-Person Forum #1 

Maryland Community Church - 12 Points

2000 N 13th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47804

Thursday, January 27, 2022

5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

In-Person Forum #2 

Vigo County Public Library

1 Library Square, Terre Haute, IN 47807

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

In-Person Forum #3

Vigo County Public Library

1 Library Square, Terre Haute, IN 47807

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Virtual Forum

Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83806883130

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Recommended for you