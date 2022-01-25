As 12 Points continues to improve - leaders want your input on what comes next

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute community continues to grow - but now leaders want your input on what comes next.
The 12 Points Neighborhood Revitalization Group will host public community forums.
The goal is to get an understanding of what community members hope to see in the 12 Points area.
Leaders hope the meetings will help provide quality information.
Each of the following in-person meetings is from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
See the full schedule below.
In-Person Forum #1
Maryland Community Church - 12 Points
2000 N 13th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47804
Thursday, January 27, 2022
5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.
In-Person Forum #2
Vigo County Public Library
1 Library Square, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.
In-Person Forum #3
Vigo County Public Library
1 Library Square, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.
Virtual Forum
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83806883130
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm