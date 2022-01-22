Arts Illiana wants YOU to help them paint the city - find out how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Throughout the past few months, you may have noticed 'mini murals' popping up around the city.
That's all thanks to one local organization.
"Arts Illiana" in Terre Haute wanted to find a way to continue project efforts during the pandemic.
Organizers spoke with Mayor Duke Bennett, and they decided on a 'mini murals' concept.
The organization pairs with local artists, and pays them to design and paint mini murals around town. Right now, they are calling for local artists who have a vision and a space.
"We want to encourage anyone in the city -- within the city limits that might have a nice spot for the mural. We like to consider visibility, you know, how many people will get to see that mural, or what might that mural do to enhance that space," Associate Director Sherri Wright said.
Artists are offered $750 to create an 8 x 8 sized mural.
All you have to do is contact Arts Illiana to submit a design.