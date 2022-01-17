Arts Illiana wants to help your creative ideas turn into reality with its 'Art Project Support' grant.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization wants to help you fund your creative ideas.
Arts Illiana is offering a grant opportunity for Wabash Valley organizations. It's called the "Arts Project Support" grant.
It provides funding to nonprofit organizations to support anything from a one-time event to an educational workshop, or even a city mural.
The range of funding is anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000. This year, you don't even have to match the donation.
Organizers say this is a way to help make the arts more accessible to all.
"We want arts in every county. We want people in communities to experience the arts, and have the arts as a part of their lives. If we can help with this little bit of project money...then we certainly want to," Associate Director Sherri Wright said.
If you are interested in this grant, you can apply by calling 812-235-5007.
For more information on the grant and its guidelines click here.