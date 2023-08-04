Arts Illiana hosts the Plein Air "Salon de Refusés" Exhibition

In a collaborative spirit with the Swope Art Museum, Arts Illiana is displaying work from participating artists in the inaugural William T. Turman Plein Air Competition.
The award winners, selected by juror John DenHouter, are currently on display at the Swope. Arts Illiana's companion exhibition Salon de Refuse is now open to the public.
The "Salon des Refuses" was an exhibition of art that was rejected by the annual salon jury in Paris in 1863. The salon refused two-thirds of the art submitted and was notoriously conservative, favoring realism, still lifes, and more traditional fare.
The masses grumbled about not getting the opportunity to see some of the more interesting, modern artistic efforts. In deference to the complaints, Emperor Napoleon III ordered a new exhibition to be made, Salon des Refuses, comprised of the rejected art pieces for the public for the people to judge. Some of the people who were rejected were Gustave Courbet, Edouard Manet, Camille Pissaro, and Johan Jongkind.
In addition, Arts Illiana is featuring a Summer Boutique in the North
Gallery, with artwork from five local artists. Featured through September is the work of Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese, Andrew McAleese, Chloe Simma-Martin, Elise Spade-Roberts, Susan Thiemann Wynne, and Mike Swagerle.
Stop by the gallery 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays to view the exhibition and cast a vote for the People's Choice Award.
The pieces receiving the top three total number of votes will receive cash awards. All work in the exhibition is for sale.
Arts Illiana is located at 23 North Sixth Street. Admission is free.