Arts Illiana hosts its 2nd annual 6th Street ArtsFest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents got the chance to walk the street and enjoy some local art!
Arts Illiana held its second annual 6th Street Arts Festival in downtown Terre Haute. Thirty local art organizations and independent artists could showcase and sell their work. There's art from jewelry and metalwork to watercolors and oil paintings.
Jon Robeson is the executive director of Arts Illiana. He talks about the significance of this event.
"For people to realize what's here. Sometimes it's hard for people to find what's here, and sometimes you gotta bring it out in the streets. So that's what we're doing," said Robeson.
Organizers say that this year's turnout was bigger than last year's! And they're excited to keep moving forward.