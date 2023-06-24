 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day reamins in effect through 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Arts Illiana hosts its 2nd annual 6th Street ArtsFest

  • 0

6th street arts fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents got the chance to walk the street and enjoy some local art!

Arts Illiana held its second annual 6th Street Arts Festival in downtown Terre Haute. Thirty local art organizations and independent artists could showcase and sell their work. There's art from jewelry and metalwork to watercolors and oil paintings.  

Jon Robeson is the executive director of Arts Illiana. He talks about the significance of this event.

"For people to realize what's here. Sometimes it's hard for people to find what's here, and sometimes you gotta bring it out in the streets. So that's what we're doing," said Robeson.

Organizers say that this year's turnout was bigger than last year's! And they're excited to keep moving forward.

Recommended for you