Arts Illiana continue Tablescapes to crown a winner and support local artistry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Tablescapes event continued at the ISU Banquet Center tonight!
Folks came out to enjoy a night of unique table designs and great food. Just some of the table themes were Las Vegas, Sherlock Holmes, and photography.
Judges voted on which table was the best in certain categories like: Best Centerpiece, Best Theme, Best Visual Story, Judges' Choice (Two Awards in total: Winner, Runner-up), and Best New Designer.
Our very own Kevin Orpurt was there to emcee the night of fun.
Officials explain what it means to have the public come together tonight.
"It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work. It's really fun to see all the great stuff that they do. Then, the end result, we get to be together as a community. It's a lot of fun," said Jon Robeson, Arts Illiana executive director.
The proceeds go back to Arts Illiana, who put the table designs together. This will keep supporting local artistry.