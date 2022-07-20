 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Artists wanted to help spruce up Terre Haute park

  • Updated
  • 0

Artists wanted to help spruce up Terre Haute park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces is looking for an artist or a team of artists to help re-imagine Herz-Rose Park. This park is located at 1515 Locust Street.

The park's getting some upgrades to make it more accessible.

Adding public art sites to the park is also a part of the upgrades.

Art Spaces hopes that new art will add some new, exciting cultural attractions to the city.

The art project should be wrapped up sometime in 2023.

To learn how you can apply for a chance to be a part of this project, check out this link.

