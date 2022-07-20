Artists wanted to help spruce up Terre Haute park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces is looking for an artist or a team of artists to help re-imagine Herz-Rose Park. This park is located at 1515 Locust Street.
The park's getting some upgrades to make it more accessible.
Adding public art sites to the park is also a part of the upgrades.
Art Spaces hopes that new art will add some new, exciting cultural attractions to the city.
The art project should be wrapped up sometime in 2023.
To learn how you can apply for a chance to be a part of this project, check out this link.