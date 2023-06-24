Artists showcase their work after a 2 1/2 day plein air painting competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art enthusiasts marvel at paintings created by artists from across the country, after a two and half day competition.
The Swope Art Museum hosted the William Turman Plein Air Competition Reception. It took place at Arts Illiana in Terre Haute. Completing a plein air painting means that the artist had to leave the comfort of their studio to paint a landscape somewhere in the Wabash Valley.
The winner of the competition walks away with up to $5,000 in purchase and cash prizes.
Amy MacLennan is the curator at Swope. She talks about the importance of art in the community.
"Art is like this part of us that we don't even understand why art is so important to us. But, we know that art is something - it's a very human way of expressing ourselves," said MacLennan.
Organizers hope to keep hosting this event for many years to come.