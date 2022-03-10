Art Spaces leader to take new role, search for new Executive Director starts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Art Spaces Executive Director Mary Kramer will assume a new role as Project Consultant for the organization on July 1.
Kramer has been leading Art Spaces for 17 years. Once a new director is in place, Kramer will transition to her new role as consultant, focusing her energies on the organization’s largest projects, including the award-winning multi-year project, Turn to the River, while also pursuing her own art.
“From the start, Art Spaces was the creation of visionaries who understood that public art and design of public places can activate the spaces that we all share and improve the quality of life of the people living and working in our community,” said Dianne Frances D. Powell, Art Spaces Board Chair. “Mary is one of those visionaries, and we are grateful for her many years of steadfast, outstanding leadership of Art Spaces and for being the champion of public art in the Wabash Valley.”
With this announcement, Art Spaces is starting the search for an Executive Director to succeed Kramer this summer and join the staff along with the existing Operations and Programs Coordinator, Ally Midgley.
In speaking of her time with Art Spaces as Executive Director, Kramer said, “This has been an amazing creative journey. It began when members of this community who had big ideas and big hearts decided to build a public sculpture collection that would positively impact Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley. It has been a pleasure to work closely with those founding members and subsequent Board members and so many other incredible people and community leaders to help this remarkable initiative develop and thrive. I will always treasure Art Spaces and value and appreciate the trust that has been placed in me. We have a remarkably strong and active Board and I have every confidence that Art Spaces will continue to flourish under their leadership and that of a new director.”