Art exhibit celebrates Indiana's natural beauty

Celebrating the timeless beauty of Indiana's West-Central Nature Preserves, artist Lavinia Hale created an exhibition of paintings that are on display at the Swope Art Museum Education Center Gallery in Terre Haute.
The exhibit opened Friday and will remain open through July 24. The paintings include impressionistic style plein air sketches and finished works
highlighting a Nature Preserve in each of Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties.
Friday's opening reception included a fundraiser for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust Fund, which seeks to acquire and protect land that represents outstanding natural resources and habitats.
Hale donated several works to be sold via silent auction with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Trust Fund. Additionally, 50 percent of all sale profits leading up to and including the night of the event will also be donated.