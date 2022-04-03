Arrest made in Terre Haute standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police standoff started around 9:00 Sunday night at 7th & Putnam Streets in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Police Department says its "Special Response Team" worked with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office in executing a search warrant.
The standoff lasted for nearly four hours.
We're told that a police flash bang grenade went off around 12:45 Monday morning.
That's when our News 10 crews saw one person come out shortly after.
We then saw police go inside and bring out two more people.
At least one person has been arrested.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office tells us that Christopher Backfish was taken into custody for a parole violation. He is also suspected of firing a weapon at deputies and a West Terre Haute officer during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
News 10 will bring you more information as it becomes available.