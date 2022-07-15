Arrest made in Brazil bank robbery

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clay County have made an arrest after a bank robbery.
The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at Riddell National Bank on National Avenue in Brazil.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen told News 10 detectives used video from the bank to develop a suspect.
Police received an arrest warrant Friday afternoon and then made an arrest in the evening.
Matthew Craig (30) of Brazil has been arrested for the robbery.
He's being held in the Clay County Jail.
He'll appear in court early next week.
