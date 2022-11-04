 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Arrest made after a man was accused of flashing a gun at Sarah Scott Middle School basketball game

  • Updated
  • 0
Antonio Owens

Antonio Owens

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest following a Thursday night incident at a Vigo County middle school.

Officers arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute.

The incident happened Thursday night at Sarah Scott Middle School after a basketball game. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

According to police, two men, one of them they said was Owens, got into an argument. During the altercation, Owens allegedly lifted his shirt and showed a handgun.

The gym was evacuated. Police said Owens took off before they got there.

After an investigation, police identified and arrested Owens overnight. He's charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon.

While police and school officials don't believe there is an immediate threat, they have increased security.

