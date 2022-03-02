Arrest in animal neglect investigation at farm where 28 dead alpacas were found

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Owen County Sheriff's Office has announced the owner of an alpaca farm is facing charges in an animal neglect investigation.
Sue Childers, 77, of Indianapolis, turned herself in after a warrant for her arrest on charges of animal neglect and improper disposal of a dead animal. The Owen County Sheriff's Office says Childers owns SuPaca Farms, where several deceased animals were recently found.
Earlier this year, police reported finding 28 dead alpacas, as well as other animals in poor condition at the farm.
Deputies, along with the Owen County Humane Society, seized seven alpacas, three llamas, nine dogs, three chickens, and two horses. Officials determined the animals on the property were in poor health, lacked food and water, and were severely malnourished.