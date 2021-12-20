Around 3,000 people in Indiana are in the hospital with COVID-19 related issues

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the most up-to-date COVID-19 hospitalizations numbers for the State of Indiana.
Right now, the state reports nearly 3,000 people in the hospital with the virus.
That is around 400 people below the peak of 3,400 last November.
Right now in Indiana, only 16 percent of ICU beds are open. Just over 34 percent of the beds are in use for COVID-19.
ICU bed usage for District 7
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.
- District 7 has a total of 55 ICU beds.
- 30.9 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients
- 41.8 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients
- 27.3 percent of ICU beds are available