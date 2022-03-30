Arizona GOP governor signs bill that bans most abortions after 15 weeks

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Mount Carmel. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to Monday afternoon. Flooding on the White River is not expected to impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 17.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&