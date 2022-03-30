Arizona GOP governor signs bill that bans most abortions after 15 weeks

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton.  Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon.  Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.2 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Arizona GOP governor signs bill that bans most abortions after 15 weeks

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Arizona

FILE - Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a ceremony on Dec. 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Gov. Ducey on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, took what he called "preemptive action" to keep school public schools open and give students access to in-person instruction despite rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Arizona and nationwide as the more contagious omicron virus variant spreads. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

 Ross D. Franklin

(CNN) -- Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law on Wednesday that acts as a near-total ban on abortions in the state after 15 weeks.

The Arizona law makes an exception for medical emergencies and requires physicians to file a report with the Arizona Department of Health Services if an abortion is performed after 15 weeks. There is no exception for cases of rape and incest.

The legislation, which cleared the state legislature last week, also makes it a felony for physicians to knowingly violate the new statute, but the measure says that no criminal punishment can be directed toward the maternal patient. Physicians could also face consequences such as having their license to practice medicine in the state suspended or revoked, along with fines if they are found to have given false information on forms related to the abortion.

"In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life -- including preborn life," Ducey said in a letter Wednesday. "I believe it is each state's responsibility to protect them."

Arizona Senate Democrats previously condemned the bill, saying, "the anti-choice, anti-freedom agenda behind these extreme bans is out of touch with the will of the overwhelming majority of Americans who support the right to abortion."

Arizona is one of several GOP-led states, along with West Virginia and Florida, that has advanced a 15-week abortion ban bill this year. The US Supreme Court, meanwhile, appears poised to uphold a similar Mississippi law that bars abortion after 15 weeks. The fate of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide, also hangs in the balance, and anti-abortion activists are hopeful that the court's conservative majority will strike it down.

Ducey referred to the efforts in tweet, saying, "Many states are taking similar action to protect life. We hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will uphold a similar Mississippi law in the coming weeks."

The Arizona governor on Wednesday also signed two bills into law targeting transgender youth in the state, including one that restricts access to gender-affirming health care for minors and another that prohibits transgender athletes from competing on women's and girls' sports teams at some schools in the state.

