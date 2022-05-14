 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Greencastle, Brazil, Clinton, Rockville, Newport, Cloverdale,
Fairview Park, Cayuga, Montezuma, Knightsville, Rosedale,
Harmony, Dana, Fillmore, Carbon, Universal, Bloomingdale,
Mecca, Marshall and Center Point.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Area in Brazil beautified by volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
Updates in Brazil

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Volunteers came out on Saturday morning to help beautify the brazil foundation area.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley donated landscaping material to make this update possible. Plants and flowers were planted around the monument to help spruce up the area.

Brazil Main Street is accepting donations to go towards installing two additional flagpoles to the sight. The owner of the area, Andy Stone, says this area will be maintained by the park board.

"We had a really great turn out to day and we got this done in 2 hours" shares Stone. 

Recommended for you