Area in Brazil beautified by volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Volunteers came out on Saturday morning to help beautify the brazil foundation area.
The United Way of the Wabash Valley donated landscaping material to make this update possible. Plants and flowers were planted around the monument to help spruce up the area.
Brazil Main Street is accepting donations to go towards installing two additional flagpoles to the sight. The owner of the area, Andy Stone, says this area will be maintained by the park board.
"We had a really great turn out to day and we got this done in 2 hours" shares Stone.