Are you struggling with mental health? You're not alone. Here's how to find help

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - With the school shooting in Texas, a lot of people are feeling overwhelming sadness.
We spoke with Beth Trammell, a Professor of Psychology at IU East.
She has worked with teachers, parents, and families through counseling and training.
Trammell acknowledges many people are struggling with hopelessness - even kids.
She offered some help in talking with kids about these hard feelings and scary situations.
She suggests thinking less about their age and more about what they need to know.
Trammell says the most important thing is creating a safe space for feelings.
"Our job as parents is to really think about how can I draw out, be present, be listening, not fix it - because we can't fix it. But we can be present and sit with them in the suffering and sit with them in the confusion," Trammell said.
Where to find help
If you're struggling and need help, here are some places you can turn.
- The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24-7 - call 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Be Well Indiana offers several services. Call 2-1-1 or visit this link
- Resources in Illinois
- Mental Health Resources First Aid