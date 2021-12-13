You are the owner of this article.
Are you sending a Christmas gift to someone via the mail? Here are the shipping deadlines you need to be aware of

Amazon Package

Photo Credit: Chris Essex

 By Chris Essex

While Christmas might seem like it is fast approaching - shipping deadlines to make sure your package arrives in time will be here even quicker.

Here's what you need to know as you send your package.

USPS Deadlines

  • December 17 is the deadline for first-class mail.
  • December 18 is the deadline for Priority Mail.
  • December 23 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.

FedEx Deadlines

  • You are too late if you want to ship using Ground Economy.
  • December 15 is the deadline for Ground and Home Delivery.
  • December 21 is the deadline for Express Saver.
  • December 22 is the deadline for Two Day and Two Day AM.
  • December 23 is the deadline for overnight.
  • December 24 is the deadline for same-day shipping.

UPS Deadlines

  • December 21 is the deadline for UPS Three Day Select.
  • December 22 is the deadline for Second Day Air Service.
  • December 23 is the deadline for Next Day Air

