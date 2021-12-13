Are you sending a Christmas gift to someone via the mail? Here are the shipping deadlines you need to be aware of

While Christmas might seem like it is fast approaching - shipping deadlines to make sure your package arrives in time will be here even quicker.
Here's what you need to know as you send your package.
USPS Deadlines
- December 17 is the deadline for first-class mail.
- December 18 is the deadline for Priority Mail.
- December 23 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.
FedEx Deadlines
- You are too late if you want to ship using Ground Economy.
- December 15 is the deadline for Ground and Home Delivery.
- December 21 is the deadline for Express Saver.
- December 22 is the deadline for Two Day and Two Day AM.
- December 23 is the deadline for overnight.
- December 24 is the deadline for same-day shipping.
UPS Deadlines
- December 21 is the deadline for UPS Three Day Select.
- December 22 is the deadline for Second Day Air Service.
- December 23 is the deadline for Next Day Air