Are you ready to spring clean? Several businesses are ready to help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're ready to clean out your closet or home, there are several local businesses ready to take those items off your hands.
At the Indiana State University recycling center, you can get rid of all types of items through their drive-through service.
Recycling is easier thanks to the tote bins. They're for items like newspapers and cardboard.
"Paper products almost any type of paper," Paul Reed, the manager of the recycling center, "Which includes corrugated and also chipped board or paper board, which is almost like cereal boxes."
If you have old clothes that are still in great condition, any of the 9 Goodwill locations can be of service. Your donations also go to a great mission.
"92 cents of every dollar that is sold of those donations, sold in our stores, goes right back into our missions," Meredith Osburn, president and CEO of Goodwill, said. "And that mission is to employ people with barriers and other workplace disadvantages."
Osburn said there are several different items needed.
"Clothing, especially men's clothing is hard to come by in sellable conditions," she said. "Hard lines, like household goods, dishware, pots, pans, books are always a great seller. Shoes go over really really well."
Reed said it was important to recycle old electronics or other items they accept.
"Keep good materials going into the landfill and being buried and obviously never being able to be used again," Reed said. "It saves pollution and landfill space and helps out the environment in general."
If you are ever confused about where something should go, there will be somebody to assist you.