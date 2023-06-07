 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central
Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Are you mosquito food? Experts say certain people are more attractive to mosquitos

  • Updated
  • 0
Mosquito - Purdue Extension

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever felt like a mosquito magnet? Well, you may be onto something. Experts say these irritating insects can be more attracted to certain people.

Are You Mosquito Food?

Because of recent dry weather, experts say there are fewer mosquitoes out right now. Once a good rain moves its way in... they'll be swarming right back.

Like many others during the summer months, Ann Cavallaro loves to spend her time outdoors with her dog Lilly. Although, one thing puts a damper on her outside adventures.

"I've been asked if I've had a black eye before. One got me below my eyebrow, and someone asked me if I had a black eye. It swells that much," said Cavallaro. 

Cavallaro is one of the unlucky few who's allergic to mosquitoes. According to Purdue's Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator in Vigo County, Tabby Flinn, mosquito attraction has to do with the levels of carboxylic acids on people's skin. Different people emit different odors, and your food preferences could even influence them.

"We're not exactly sure the science behind what they're smelling on you that they're coming for, but there are definitely different foods and people they're more attracted to," said Flinn. 

Cavallaro knows she needs to protect herself while outside, and now she has a few tricks up her sleeve. That's because she went to see a dermatologist to figure out why she attracts them more, and what she can do to keep them off.

"if I oil my skin up to block the oxygen from my skin, I'm less tasty to mosquitoes. It can be any type of baby oil at all, any brand, any scent, doesn't matter," said Cavallaro. 

Once we get some more rain, experts also suggest eliminating any standing water on your property.

