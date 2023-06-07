Are you mosquito food? Experts say certain people are more attractive to mosquitos

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever felt like a mosquito magnet? Well, you may be onto something. Experts say these irritating insects can be more attracted to certain people.
Because of recent dry weather, experts say there are fewer mosquitoes out right now. Once a good rain moves its way in... they'll be swarming right back.
Like many others during the summer months, Ann Cavallaro loves to spend her time outdoors with her dog Lilly. Although, one thing puts a damper on her outside adventures.
"I've been asked if I've had a black eye before. One got me below my eyebrow, and someone asked me if I had a black eye. It swells that much," said Cavallaro.
Cavallaro is one of the unlucky few who's allergic to mosquitoes. According to Purdue's Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator in Vigo County, Tabby Flinn, mosquito attraction has to do with the levels of carboxylic acids on people's skin. Different people emit different odors, and your food preferences could even influence them.
"We're not exactly sure the science behind what they're smelling on you that they're coming for, but there are definitely different foods and people they're more attracted to," said Flinn.
Cavallaro knows she needs to protect herself while outside, and now she has a few tricks up her sleeve. That's because she went to see a dermatologist to figure out why she attracts them more, and what she can do to keep them off.
"if I oil my skin up to block the oxygen from my skin, I'm less tasty to mosquitoes. It can be any type of baby oil at all, any brand, any scent, doesn't matter," said Cavallaro.
Once we get some more rain, experts also suggest eliminating any standing water on your property.