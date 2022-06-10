'Are you kidding me?' Lawn companies feeling the impact of gas prices

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - As rising costs of fuel impact many businesses, the lawn care business may be feeling the effects even harder than some.
Keeping customers' yards mowed up nicely is Ryan Clark's main goal, but, accomplishing that goal has become a lot more expensive.
From the moment he starts his mower to the moment he turns on his blades, Clark is burning fuel and hard-earned money every pass he makes.
He says he felt the pain his last trip to the gas station to fill his company truck.
"I started filling up and I was like, '$5.29, are you kidding me? And I only put a half tank hoping that it's going to go back down," Clark said.
He says this summer has been one like he has never seen and paying his bills has been an uphill battle, but he's been able to get it done.
"You know, you just kind of grin and bare it. It's not to the point where I'm not making anything, but it's taking a big chunk of it," Clark said.
To adjust, Clark has taken some steps to save some money.
He drives a truck with a 6-cylinder engine, instead of one that is larger and gets lower gas mileage.
He also tries to make it a one-stop-shop anytime he mows outside Casey, where his company is based.
"If I go somewhere, I want to make sure I have a full day's work there. And I don't want to leave anything behind because a trip back, you just mowed that yard for free. You just put it all in gas," Clark said.
Clark says he is also doing his best to help his longtime customers.
He has not charged them any more, but says newer customers may see about a $5 increase.
But, that is something he hopes comes to an end soon.
"I'm hoping that it's not going to go up any higher and things will start dropping down and make it a lot easier and a lot more comforatble," Clark said.
Clark says while keeping up with the yard work has been expensive, he is fortunate to have been able to pay off all his bills.