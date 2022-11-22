Are you hitting the road this Thanksgiving? You might run into some traffic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An astonishing 49 million Americans are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving.
According to AAA's "Holiday Travel Forecast," this year will be the "third busiest" on record.
Travel dropped significantly during the pandemic. AAA says this year almost matches the travel volume of 2019.
Whether you're traveling several hours or just down the street, experts say it's important to keep your cool.
"Plan ahead... give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go. Above all else, be patient. There are going to be a lot of travelers on the road this year. Everyone's trying to get over the river and through the woods, and a little bit of patience is going to go a long way this Thanksgiving," Lisa Wall, the senior manager for Hoosier Motor Club, said.
AAA says the busiest times for holiday travel are early Wednesday evening and mid-day on Thanksgiving.