THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
429 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 DECATUR
HAMILTON              HANCOCK               HENDRICKS
JOHNSON               MADISON               MARION
MORGAN                RUSH                  SHELBY

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  MONTGOMERY            OWEN
PARKE                 PUTNAM                VERMILLION
VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, CLINTON,
COLUMBUS, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG,
FARMLAND, FISHERS, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD,
GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, LEBANON, LINTON,
LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE,
MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON,
PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR,
SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE,
UNION CITY, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON,
AND ZIONSVILLE.

Are you having a hard time doing anything on your cell phone? You're not alone - here's what Verizon and AT&T told us

phone service
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Widespread power outages have impacted cell and internet service for many.

News 10 reached out to Spectrum, Verizon and AT&T.

All say the loss of commercial power has impacted customers across the region.

Work to restore that service is ongoing.

Statement from AT&T

"Customers in the Vigo County area may be experiencing wireless service interruptions, primarily due to power outages from recent severe weather. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service, including deploying and refueling portable generators to affected cell sites until commercial power is restored. We understand how important it is to stay connected and continue to work until all service is restored."

Statement from Verizon

"Yesterday's (Thursday's) severe storms and subsequent loss of commercial power is disrupting service for some customers in your area. Our engineers are working to get these sites restored as soon as commercial power is back online."

