Are you having a hard time doing anything on your cell phone? You're not alone - here's what Verizon and AT&T told us

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Widespread power outages have impacted cell and internet service for many.
News 10 reached out to Spectrum, Verizon and AT&T.
All say the loss of commercial power has impacted customers across the region.
Work to restore that service is ongoing.
Statement from AT&T
"Customers in the Vigo County area may be experiencing wireless service interruptions, primarily due to power outages from recent severe weather. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service, including deploying and refueling portable generators to affected cell sites until commercial power is restored. We understand how important it is to stay connected and continue to work until all service is restored."
Statement from Verizon
"Yesterday's (Thursday's) severe storms and subsequent loss of commercial power is disrupting service for some customers in your area. Our engineers are working to get these sites restored as soon as commercial power is back online."