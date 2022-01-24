Are you $10,000 richer? A Mega Millions ticket worth thousands was sold at this Sullivan County gas station

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County resident could be $10,000 richer as lottery officials say a winning ticket was sold there.
The Mega Millions ticket was bought at the Carlisle Truck Plaza on U.S. Highway 41.
The winning ticket hasn't been claimed yet, so if you have a ticket from the January 21 drawing - get it out and check it over!
The winning numbers were: 38-45-46-55-67 with a Mega Ball of 18.
If you have the winning ticket, you should make sure you keep it in a safe place. Call the Hoosier Lottery at 800-955-6886.