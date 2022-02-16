Are Americans ready for a return to pre-pandemic normal? Depends on what 'normal' means.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow
evening to a crest of 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher
amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and
river flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected through 4PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Are Americans ready for a return to pre-pandemic normal? Depends on what 'normal' means.

  • 0
Are Americans ready for a return to pre-pandemic normal? Depends on what 'normal' means.

People wear masks at an indoor mall in lower Manhattan on December 13, 2021, the day that a mask mandate went into effect in New York.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Most Americans are weary of Covid-19, recent polling shows, but there's less consensus over how that exhaustion should translate into policy. Public opinion, these surveys suggest, isn't a struggle between two clearly defined opposing camps -- one favoring an immediate and total lifting of Covid precautions and the other a state of lockdown. Rather, Americans hold a broad spectrum of complex, conflicted and changeable views on managing the pandemic.

Support for a return to normal can vary depending on what is being posited as the alternative option. In a CNN poll conducted in January and February, 75% of Americans described themselves as feeling burned out by the pandemic, with a majority also saying they were angry (60%) and worried (58%). The survey found the country split on the best philosophy to take during the pandemic: 51% said the US should take the approach that "it's time to learn to live with the virus," while another 48% said the country should continue to make stopping the spread of the virus its highest priority.

By contrast, in a Monmouth University poll published at the end of January, an overwhelming 70% of American adults agreed that "it's time we accept that Covid is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives." At the same time, however, roughly half said they supported instituting or reinstituting mask and social distancing guidelines in their states.

Examined together, those questions imply that the broad coalition of Americans ready to move on aren't in wholehearted agreement about what that means. According to the Monmouth poll, a plurality of 40% were both ready to get on with their lives and opposed to continued Covid restrictions. A smaller 29% were ready to get on with their lives but also in favor of such restrictions, while another 28% disagreed with the premise of getting on with life amid Covid-19.

The CNN and Monmouth polls both include interviews conducted in January, when Covid case counts were far higher than they stand today. But that complexity is echoed by newer polling. An Axios/Ipsos poll released last week found Americans divided about the proper next steps for the country, with most favoring a middle ground. About one-fifth, or 21%, said the US should "open up and get back to life as usual" without Covid mandates or requirements, 29% wanted to "move towards opening up, but still take some precautions," 23% wanted to keep Covid precautions mostly in place and 21% wanted an increase in mask mandates and vaccine requirements.

Views were polarized, according to the Axios/Ipsos survey: 43% of Republicans favored dropping all coronavirus mandates and requirements, while just 3% of Democrats felt that way. A majority of Democrats picked one of the two more restrictive options.

"There's nothing approaching a consensus on what we should be doing to move forward, which underlines the difficulty for policymakers," Ipsos pollster and Senior Vice President Chris Jackson told Axios.

In a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday, roughly half of Americans, or 53%, described themselves as feeling "patient" about maintaining restrictions such as social distancing, limits on public events and mask mandates through the end of the outbreak. Thirty-seven percent described themselves as frustrated about the restrictions, 27% as exhausted by the extra effort and just 21% as encouraged by the effectiveness of mitigation measures. Most, 56%, said they wanted their states to have mask mandates in place, although opinions were again sharply divided along partisan lines.

"Overall, there's still more patience than frustration about preventative measures like masks and restrictions -- but there's plenty of both, neither fully dominates the public mind," the CBS News polling team wrote.

Crucially, the public's views of the pandemic are also liable to change. Opinions often map along well-established political dividing lines. But, compared with issues on which views have ossified, the polling suggests that opinions on Covid-19 remain relatively reactive to the reality of the pandemic. When coronavirus cases have risen -- like during last summer's surge of the Delta variant or this winter's Omicron wave -- Americans' concern about the disease also has increased, as has their support for stricter regulations and the amount of caution they are willing to take. With cases currently falling and many states shedding restrictions, public opinion could soon be entering a new phase.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

