TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- April is National Volunteer Month! Catholic Charities in Terre Haute serves the poor, homeless, and children.
One of its organizations is the Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute. Over a thousand children come through the center each year. This charity serves as a safe second home for children where they can receive attention and love.
Volunteers are always needed to help with recreational and educational activities, cooking, and just being a friend to kids. Ryves encourages people to apply to be a mentor for a child to make an everlasting impact on their life. The community engagement coordinator, Brittany Earl, says without volunteers the center would not be able to reach as many kids.
"To have a solid month dedicated to them we just want to take the time to feature our volunteers everyday, every week to say thank you because with a limited staff we would not be able to do what we do here for our neighbors for our community if we did not have our volunteers" says Earl.
Angelo Disalvo has been volunteering at the Ryves Youth Center for over a year. He helps the children with homework, reads to them, and helps prepare meals.
Disalvo says he was on the search to find something fulfilling and the Ryves Center was the perfect place to do just that.
Not only does he help kids but he says they help him as well. He says they put a smile on his face and make him look forward to volunteering. Disalvo recommends everyone to find a charity they are passionate about and get involved.
"It's rewarding because sometimes they say thank you sometimes they just want to hang out, so I sit with them and talk, you can see the appreciation on their face" shares Disalvo.
To learn how to get involved at the Ryves Youth Center click here.