April is national donate life month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the National Donor Network, every 16 minutes someone dies waiting for a life-saving organ. But with the number of donors rising each year, that could be changing soon.
Annie Cunningham is a 10-year volunteer advocate with the Indiana Donor Network. She's also a three time bone tissue recipient. Her first surgery was in 2003, her second in 2012, and her third in 2016. Since then, she has made it her mission to give back.
"I don't have the capacity to thank the donor family for what their people gave to me," she said. "So this is how I show my gratitude. Just to share my gratitude...these gifts came from real people."
According to the network, there are more than 1,200 people in Indiana waiting for an organ or tissue transplant. There are currently 4.3 million Hoosiers signed up to be donors. Kellie Tremain, president and CEO of the Indiana Donor Network says being a donor is easier than you might think.
"Anybody of any age," she said. "We don't ever encourage anyone to rule themselves out as a donor. So we always encourage everyone regardless of health circumstances or age to register their decision."
There are many ways you can sign up and register to become a donor. You can visit DonateLifeIndiana.org, if you have an iPhone you can do so on your health app, or you can register at your local BMV when getting you driver, hunting, or fishing license. Tremain says all Hoosiers should consider registering.
"It's really a lasting legacy for their life that lives on," she said. "They have the ability to save someone else through something that is tragic that has happened to them."
Cunningham says the impact of donor transplants goes beyond just the recipient's life.
"Probably the most humbling experiences I have are meeting the donor families," she says. "They get to hear their child's heat beating in someone else. It's just amazing."